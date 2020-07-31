Uniworth reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.27 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Uniworth reported to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 18.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 42.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 99.69% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales00.12 -100 0.0722.76 -100 OPM %0-8858.33 --5900.00-142.53 - PBDT-1.56-10.46 85 -4.57-32.20 86 PBT-2.27-11.12 80 -7.41-35.05 79 NP-2.27-18.07 87 -7.41-42.00 82
