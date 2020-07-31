JUST IN
PBM Polytex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Sakthi Finance standalone net profit rises 123.89% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 3.62% to Rs 45.20 crore

Net profit of Sakthi Finance rose 123.89% to Rs 2.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.62% to Rs 45.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 43.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.82% to Rs 11.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.30% to Rs 170.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 168.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales45.2043.62 4 170.23168.05 1 OPM %70.0266.00 -70.3570.46 - PBDT5.303.50 51 18.6718.18 3 PBT3.421.73 98 14.0113.79 2 NP2.531.13 124 11.189.57 17

First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 16:26 IST

