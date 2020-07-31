Sakthi Finance standalone net profit rises 123.89% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 3.62% to Rs 45.20 crore

Net profit of Sakthi Finance rose 123.89% to Rs 2.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.62% to Rs 45.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 43.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.82% to Rs 11.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.30% to Rs 170.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 168.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

45.2043.62170.23168.0570.0266.0070.3570.465.303.5018.6718.183.421.7314.0113.792.531.1311.189.57

