Sakthi Finance standalone net profit rises 123.89% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sakthi Finance standalone net profit rises 29.37% in the December 2019 quarter
Sakthi Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Sakthi Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 118.80 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Surana Telecom and Power Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
-
Sales rise 3.62% to Rs 45.20 croreNet profit of Sakthi Finance rose 123.89% to Rs 2.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.62% to Rs 45.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 43.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 16.82% to Rs 11.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.30% to Rs 170.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 168.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales45.2043.62 4 170.23168.05 1 OPM %70.0266.00 -70.3570.46 - PBDT5.303.50 51 18.6718.18 3 PBT3.421.73 98 14.0113.79 2 NP2.531.13 124 11.189.57 17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU