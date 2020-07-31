Pacheli Industrial Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mphasis consolidated net profit rises 3.94% in the June 2020 quarter
Pfizer standalone net profit rises 10.32% in the June 2020 quarter
Heritage Foods consolidated net profit rises 381.81% in the June 2020 quarter
Vaibhav Global consolidated net profit rises 46.85% in the June 2020 quarter
Terrascope Ventures standalone net profit declines 90.63% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.24 croreNet profit of Pacheli Industrial Finance reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.69% to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.240.12 100 0.240.26 -8 OPM %50.00-25.00 -20.8311.54 - PBDT0.12-0.03 LP 0.080.07 14 PBT0.12-0.03 LP 0.080.07 14 NP0.10-0.02 LP 0.060.05 20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU