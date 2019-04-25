Oriental Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 5.72% to Rs 92.59 croreNet loss of Oriental Hotels reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 5.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.72% to Rs 92.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 98.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 1390.67% to Rs 89.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.21% to Rs 345.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 356.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales92.5998.21 -6 345.42356.86 -3 OPM %19.3620.28 -14.6315.43 - PBDT15.4716.51 -6 34.6436.18 -4 PBT7.108.77 -19 6.268.52 -27 NP-0.525.75 PL 89.446.00 1391
