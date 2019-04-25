JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Neogen Chemicals IPO subscribed 2.09 times
Business Standard

Oriental Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 5.72% to Rs 92.59 crore

Net loss of Oriental Hotels reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 5.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.72% to Rs 92.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 98.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 1390.67% to Rs 89.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.21% to Rs 345.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 356.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales92.5998.21 -6 345.42356.86 -3 OPM %19.3620.28 -14.6315.43 - PBDT15.4716.51 -6 34.6436.18 -4 PBT7.108.77 -19 6.268.52 -27 NP-0.525.75 PL 89.446.00 1391

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, April 25 2019. 17:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU