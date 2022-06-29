CARE Ratings assigns 'stable' outlook to BPCL's debt instruments

-
ALSO READ
CRISIL assigns 'A+/Stable' rating to bank debt of Asahi India Glass
CRISIL assigns ratings to bank facilities of Bajaj Electricals
BPCL becomes the first company to offer digital payment to non-internet users
Hero Realty becomes first real estate group in Delhi to receive A+ ratings, 'stable' outlook on CARE Ratings List
Moody's affirms 'Baa3' rating of BPCL; revises outlook to 'stable'
-
Bharat Petroleum Corporation said that CARE Ratings has removed the long-term ratings assigned to the company's debt instruments from 'credit watch with developing implications' and assigned a 'stable long term rating'.
CARE Ratings said that this is done on account of the announcement made by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) that the Government of India (GoI) has called off their previously-announced expression of interest (EoI) for the strategic divestment of the GoI's stake in BPCL.
The long-term ratings had been under 'credit watch with developing implications' since December 2019, following the approval from the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) for divesting the GoI's entire shareholding and management control thereon to a prospective strategic buyer.
The ratings assigned to the debt instruments of BPCL continue to derive strength from its strong parentage, the company being a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) controlled by the GoI, its high strategic importance to the GoI, and the company's strong operating profile, backed by sizeable oil refining capacity and established marketing and distribution network.
The ratings also derive strength from the company's healthy financial risk profile, marked by a comfortable capital structure and debt coverage metrics along with strong liquidity.
The rating strengths are, however, tempered by the inherent vulnerability of the company's profits to the volatility in crack spreads and crude oil prices, apart from project implementation risks due to the sizeable capital expenditure (capex) plans, as well as the increasing competition among its public sector undertaking (PSU) peers as well as from private players and the competitive industry scenario.
BPCL, a GoI undertaking (52.98% holding as on 31 March 2022) and a Fortune 500 company. The company is an integrated oil refining and marketing company. It is India's second-largest OMC, with a domestic sales volume of over 42.51 MMT and a market share of 29% in FY22. It is India's third-largest oil refining company, with a total refining capacity of 35.30 MMT (including the Bina Refinery), representing around 14.19% of India's total refining capacity.
The PSU company reported a 82.2% fall in standalone net profit to Rs 2,130.53 crore on 41.5% surge in net sales to Rs 108,773.57 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
The scrip shed 0.58% to currently trade at Rs 316.65 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU