AU Small Finance Bank Ltd Falls 6.42%, S&P BSE BANKEX index Drops 1.22%

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd lost 6.42% today to trade at Rs 582. The S&P BSE BANKEX index is down 1.22% to quote at 38234.11. The index is down 7.53 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, IndusInd Bank Ltd decreased 3.38% and Bandhan Bank Ltd lost 2.53% on the day. The S&P BSE BANKEX index went down 3.43 % over last one year compared to the 0.37% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has lost 10.2% over last one month compared to 7.53% fall in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 5.69% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 31838 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 57726 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 732.9 on 21 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 467.5 on 27 Dec 2021.

