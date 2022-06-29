Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 16.42 points or 0.1% at 15875.93 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.9%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.84%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.21%), and Vedanta Ltd (up 0.06%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 1.17%), NMDC Ltd (down 0.76%), and Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.7%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 346.43 or 0.65% at 52831.02.

The Nifty 50 index was down 108.25 points or 0.68% at 15741.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 48.29 points or 0.19% at 24916.95.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 60.26 points or 0.78% at 7691.32.

On BSE,1163 shares were trading in green, 1516 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

