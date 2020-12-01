CARE Ratings Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Inox Wind Ltd, Tata Metaliks Ltd, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd and IIFL Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 December 2020.

Inox Wind Ltd, Tata Metaliks Ltd, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd and IIFL Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 December 2020.

CARE Ratings Ltd surged 12.10% to Rs 564.3 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 72476 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68963 shares in the past one month.

Inox Wind Ltd spiked 9.14% to Rs 55.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 86028 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63031 shares in the past one month.

Tata Metaliks Ltd soared 8.95% to Rs 585.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 22116 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7156 shares in the past one month.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd rose 8.71% to Rs 36.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

IIFL Finance Ltd gained 8.08% to Rs 108.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)