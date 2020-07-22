IIFL Finance consolidated net profit declines 81.94% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 6.53% to Rs 1268.31 crore

Net profit of IIFL Finance declined 81.94% to Rs 31.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 174.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 6.53% to Rs 1268.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1190.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1268.311190.5360.3773.7781.07280.6857.31256.8031.56174.71

