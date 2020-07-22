IIFL Finance consolidated net profit declines 81.94% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 6.53% to Rs 1268.31 crore

Net profit of IIFL Finance declined 81.94% to Rs 31.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 174.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 6.53% to Rs 1268.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1190.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1268.311190.53 7 OPM %60.3773.77 -PBDT81.07280.68 -71 PBT57.31256.80 -78 NP31.56174.71 -82

First Published: Wed, July 22 2020. 07:00 IST

