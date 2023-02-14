JUST IN
Nilkamal consolidated net profit declines 0.72% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.28% to Rs 754.29 crore

Net profit of Nilkamal declined 0.72% to Rs 33.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 33.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 0.28% to Rs 754.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 756.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales754.29756.40 0 OPM %10.139.80 -PBDT72.1469.28 4 PBT43.1543.85 -2 NP33.1833.42 -1

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:37 IST

