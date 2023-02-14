Naga Dhunseri Group consolidated net profit declines 24.15% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 425.33% to Rs 3.94 crore

Net profit of Naga Dhunseri Group declined 24.15% to Rs 14.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 425.33% to Rs 3.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3.940.7589.3461.3314.8419.3614.7219.2414.5119.13

