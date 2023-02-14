Naga Dhunseri Group consolidated net profit declines 24.15% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 425.33% to Rs 3.94 croreNet profit of Naga Dhunseri Group declined 24.15% to Rs 14.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 425.33% to Rs 3.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.940.75 425 OPM %89.3461.33 -PBDT14.8419.36 -23 PBT14.7219.24 -23 NP14.5119.13 -24
