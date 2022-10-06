Glenmark launches Lobeglitazone in India

Used in management of Type 2 diabetes

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals became the first to launch Thiazolidinedione Lobeglitazone (Lobeglitazone) in India for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in adults. Marketed under the brand name LOBG; it contains Lobeglitazone (0.5 mg) and to be taken once daily under prescription to improve glycemic control in adult diabetic patients. Indians have a high prevalence of insulin resistance and that makes LOBG an appealing treatment option in managing uncontrolled Type 2 diabetes among insulin]resistant diabetic patients.

Glenmark earlier received approval from the Indian drug regulator, Drug Controller General of India, for manufacturing and marketing Lobeglitazone based on a randomized, double]blind Phase 3 clinical trial conducted on adult Type 2 diabetic patients, aged 18 years and older. The results of this trial have shown a faster and improved glycemic control with Lobeglitazone.

