SEPC allots debentures aggregating Rs 30.16 cr to SBI

In accordance with the resolution plan approved by lenders

SEPC has allotted 15,08,000 unlisted Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) @ Rs. 100/- each aggregating to Rs. 15.08 crore and 15,08,000 Unlisted Non Convertible Debentures (NCDs) @ Rs. 100/- each aggregating to Rs. 15.08 crore to State Bank of India, a lender of the Company as approved by the Shareholders of the Company and also in line with the Resolution Plan approved by the Lenders of the Company against conversion of part of their dues

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 09:54 IST

