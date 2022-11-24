JUST IN
Biocon partners with Zentiva for commercialization of Liraglutide in Europe

Biocon announced the signing of a semi-exclusive partnership agreement with Zentiva, a leading pharmaceutical company in Europe, for the commercialization of its vertically integrated, complex formulation, Liraglutide, a drug-device combination for the treatment and management of Type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Under the terms of this agreement Biocon will be responsible for the manufacturing and supply of Liraglutide to Zentiva, for its commercialization across 30 countries in Europe.

Biocon will also retain the right to commercialize this product under its own brand in the region.

Zentiva has a strong legacy in branded generics across several therapeutic areas, including diabetes, cardiology, respiratory and oncology. With a committed focus on research and development, and four flagship manufacturing facilities in Bucharest, Prague and Ankleshwar, Zentiva is rapidly expanding its reach in Europe and beyond.

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 09:51 IST

