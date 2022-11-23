Monster.com reinvents itself as foundit.in

Monster.com announced a significant milestone in its journey as it transforms to a full-fledged talent management platform. Starting today, Monster will be known as 'foundit.in' with a new logo and vision, ushering in a new revolution in the job market.

Synonymous with recruitment, Monster has been serving more than 70 million job seekers and 10,000 customers spread across 18 countries.

As the company now transforms itself to an end-to-end talent management platform, it will offer comprehensive solutions to recruiters and highly personalised and contextual services to job seekers across Asia Pacific and Middle East. The transition is in line with the company's mission towards connecting the right talent with the right opportunities.

