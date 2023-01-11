Castrol India acquires 7.09% stake in ki Mobility

ki Mobility is a part of TVS Mobility group, one of the large players in the India automotive industry and houses all the recent acquisitions of the TVS Mobility group in the India automotive aftermarket. ki Mobility is one of the leading players in the automotive service, maintenance and repair sector in India.
This Strategic investment is aimed at expanding Castrol India's presence in the aftersales service & maintenance segment.
This will drive value generation on account of accelerated pursuit of service and maintenance ambition. Both Castrol and ki Mobility will explore business and technology collaborations under this partnership, to bring transformative disruption within the currently fragmented automotive service sector and create leadership position together with a forward focus on EV readiness.
