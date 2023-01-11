Sun Pharma launches a novel anti-cancer drug - Palbociclib in India

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced that one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries has launched a novel anti-cancer drug, Palbociclib in India for patients who have advanced breast cancer, the most common cancer among women in the country.

The company will make the drug available under the brand name, PALENOTM (Palbociclib) 75 mg, 100 mg, 125 mg.

Palbociclib is approved by the USFDA, EMA and CDSCO in combination with hormonal therapies for patients with hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

