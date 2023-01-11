Greaves Cotton showcases its EV products at Auto Expo 2023

-
-
Significantly, Greaves Cotton announced it will leverage its decades of engineering expertise to manufacture powertrains as it aims to lead last-mile passenger and cargo mobility through a complete EV ecosystem stack.
Since its foray into sustainable mobility, Greaves has committed a capital investment of Rs 1500 crore to boost Indiafs EV ecosystem to include:
Feature Rich Electric Ampere Two Wheelers - Ampere Primus, the high-speed B2C e-scooter targeted at modern millennials along with Ampere NXG and Ampere NXU
Futuristic Greaves Electric Three Wheelers - Greaves ELP, the passenger e3w; Greaves ELC, the cargo e3w; and Greaves Aero Vision, a futuristic cargo concept embodying performance and efficiency
Powertrain to Power the EV Industry - To introduce motor-controllers, & integration software to meet the emerging needs of the EV ecosystem
Growth of Greaves Finance and Greaves Retail - Shared initiatives undertaken with multi-brand retail stores offering 15+ EVs, 50+ models, EV service and spares, in addition to EV financing for EV adoption across India.
Electric Mobility continues to see steep growth on the back of a collective global response to the climate crisis caused by fossil fuel use. Greaves Cotton has delivered a real impact on the sustainability front by helping save over 35 million liters of fuel through 1.3 billion + electric kilometers driven by the Companyfs customers.
