Greaves Cotton showcases its EV products at Auto Expo 2023

Greaves Cotton showcased its EV might at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida today. The Company unveiled its new, Made in India product offerings across two-wheelers and three-wheelers including the game changing e2w - Ampere Primus.

Significantly, Greaves Cotton announced it will leverage its decades of engineering expertise to manufacture powertrains as it aims to lead last-mile passenger and cargo mobility through a complete EV ecosystem stack.

Since its foray into sustainable mobility, Greaves has committed a capital investment of Rs 1500 crore to boost Indiafs EV ecosystem to include:

Feature Rich Electric Ampere Two Wheelers - Ampere Primus, the high-speed B2C e-scooter targeted at modern millennials along with Ampere NXG and Ampere NXU

Futuristic Greaves Electric Three Wheelers - Greaves ELP, the passenger e3w; Greaves ELC, the cargo e3w; and Greaves Aero Vision, a futuristic cargo concept embodying performance and efficiency

Powertrain to Power the EV Industry - To introduce motor-controllers, & integration software to meet the emerging needs of the EV ecosystem

Growth of Greaves Finance and Greaves Retail - Shared initiatives undertaken with multi-brand retail stores offering 15+ EVs, 50+ models, EV service and spares, in addition to EV financing for EV adoption across India.

Electric Mobility continues to see steep growth on the back of a collective global response to the climate crisis caused by fossil fuel use. Greaves Cotton has delivered a real impact on the sustainability front by helping save over 35 million liters of fuel through 1.3 billion + electric kilometers driven by the Companyfs customers.

