Maruti Suzuki showcases Concept Electric SUV eVX at Auto Expo 2023

Maruti Suzuki India today showcased the Concept Electric SUV eVX at Auto Expo 2023. With this, the company has reinforced its vision of developing sustainable powertrain systems through continuous technological development and innovation. The 'Emotional Versatile Cruiser,' - Concept eVX is a mid-size electric SUV concept designed and developed by Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan offering futuristic SUV design elements with an upright posture and commanding highseating. The Concept Electric SUV eVX will be powered by a 60kWh battery pack offering up to 550km of driving range.

Maruti Suzuki has also displayed its range of sustainable product offerings like WagonR Flex Fuel prototype, Brezza S-CNG and Grand Vitara Intelligent Electric Hybrid.

The company has displayed an array of 16 vehicles at the Expo, including the Grand Vitara, XL6, Ciaz, Ertiga, Brezza, WagonR Flex Fuel, Baleno, and Swift among others.

