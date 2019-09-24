Castrol India launches Castrol Fast Scan - a unique digital incentive platform

Castrol India has announced Castrol Fast Scan - its unique digital incentive platform for key stakeholders including mechanics and retailers.

Standard Chartered Bank is the banking partner for this industry-first solution which enables digital upskilling and financial inclusion. Castrol Fast Scan helps retailers and mechanics to earn, track and redeem rewards, and receive them instantly in their bank account using IMPS, leading to significant simplification and shortening of the incentive payment cycle from months to minutes.

