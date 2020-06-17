Castrol India revokes Final Dividend declares Second Interim Dividend

Of Rs.3 per share

The Board of Castrol India at the meeting held on 17 June 2020 has revoked the final dividend that was declared for the Financial Year ended 31 December 2019 due to delay in holding the 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company owing to spread of corona virus (Covid‐19) pandemic and nation‐wide lockdown.

Moreover, the Board has declared a Second Interim Dividend of Rs. 3/‐ per equity share of Rs. 5/‐ each for the financial year ended 31 December 2019.

