Engineers India advances on signing contract

rose 1.3% to Rs 105.25 at 09:48 IST on BSE after the company signed a contract for construction of a in

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 13 May 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was down 55.25 points or 0.15% at 37,035.57

On the BSE, 23,000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.31 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 105.50 and a low of Rs 103.35 so far during the day.

has signed a contract with for providing its PMC services for construction of a in

Engineers India's net profit fell 16.26% to Rs 90.77 crore on 21.88% rise in net sales to Rs 577 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

State-run provides engineering consultancy and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)