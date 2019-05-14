Aarti Industries gains as board may consider bonus proposal

Aarti Industries rose 0.79% to Rs 1,562 at 09:19 IST on BSE after the company said its board of directors may consider a proposal pertaining to issue of bonus shares on 21 May 2019.The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 13 May 2019.
Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 10.46 points, or 0.03% to 37,080.36
On the BSE, 610 shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with average daily volumes of 2,872 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 1,565 and a low of Rs 1,552.65 so far during the day.
Net profit of Aarti Industries rose 47.08% to Rs 132.65 crore on 28.07% rise in net sales to Rs 1268.15 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.
Aarti Industries is a leading manufacturer of speciality chemicals.
