Anand Rathi Wealth, Wipro, Vedanta in spotlight

Shares of Anand Rathi Wealth will debut on the bourses today, 14 December 2021. The issue price is Rs 550 per share.
Wipro announced Wipro VisionEDGE, a dynamic digital signage and omni channel advertising solution, to expand its sports, retail, transportation, and entertainment offerings.
Vedanta, and all its related group entities have taken steps to settle disputes and accordingly has withdrawn cases in the Delhi High Court as well as before an international arbitration tribunal retrospective tax dispute with the government.
Ircon International has emerged as the lowest bidder for the projects floated by National Highways Authority of India. The value of the project is approx Rs. 1107 crore.
PB Fintech said its board of directors considered and approved incorporation of the wholly owned subsidiary to carry on the business of an Account Aggregator (AA) and investment in MyLoanCare Ventures Private Limited.
Raymond on Monday announced that the company's board of directors will meet on 17 December 2021 to mull fund raising.
Shah Alloys said that the Income Tax Department carried out search operation at various locations of the company from December 8 till December 11, 2021.
