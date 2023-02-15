Intrasoft Technologies standalone net profit declines 76.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 13.22% to Rs 1.97 croreNet profit of Intrasoft Technologies declined 76.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.22% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.971.74 13 OPM %9.14-21.84 -PBDT1.270.39 226 PBT1.140.21 443 NP0.060.25 -76
