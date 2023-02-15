First Fintec reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 1423.53% to Rs 2.59 croreNet profit of First Fintec reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1423.53% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.590.17 1424 OPM %20.85-23.53 -PBDT0.540.01 5300 PBT-0.14-0.83 83 NP0.14-0.83 LP
