Cenlub Industries standalone net profit rises 365.79% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.10% to Rs 15.62 croreNet profit of Cenlub Industries rose 365.79% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 27.10% to Rs 15.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales15.6212.29 27 OPM %29.648.95 -PBDT4.891.26 288 PBT4.761.02 367 NP3.540.76 366
