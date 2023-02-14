JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Focus Lighting & Fixtures consolidated net profit rises 692.42% in the December 2022 quarter

Campus Activewear standalone net profit declines 11.71% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Cenlub Industries standalone net profit rises 365.79% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 27.10% to Rs 15.62 crore

Net profit of Cenlub Industries rose 365.79% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 27.10% to Rs 15.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales15.6212.29 27 OPM %29.648.95 -PBDT4.891.26 288 PBT4.761.02 367 NP3.540.76 366

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU