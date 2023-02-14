Cenlub Industries standalone net profit rises 365.79% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.10% to Rs 15.62 crore

Net profit of Cenlub Industries rose 365.79% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 27.10% to Rs 15.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.15.6212.2929.648.954.891.264.761.023.540.76

