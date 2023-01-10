Central Bank of India drops for fifth straight session

Central Bank of India is quoting at Rs 30.2, down 3.21% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 14.83% in last one year as compared to a 0.87% slide in NIFTY and a 52.23% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Central Bank of India is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 30.2, down 3.21% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.12% on the day, quoting at 17897.85. The Sensex is at 60069, down 1.12%.Central Bank of India has eased around 10.52% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Central Bank of India is a constituent, has eased around 3.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 4322.2, down 3.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 39.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 525.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 17.46 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

