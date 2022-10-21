Central Bank of India gains for fifth session

Central Bank of India is quoting at Rs 20.05, up 0.25% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 12.25% in last one year as compared to a 2.67% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.43% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Central Bank of India is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 20.05, up 0.25% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 17630.4. The Sensex is at 59501.61, up 0.5%. Central Bank of India has slipped around 5.87% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Central Bank of India is a constituent, has slipped around 3.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3213.1, up 2.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 41.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 40.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 11.7 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

