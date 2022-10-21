MRF Ltd gains for fifth session

MRF Ltd is quoting at Rs 87350, up 3.78% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 8.11% in last one year as compared to a 2.67% drop in NIFTY and a 11.28% drop in the Nifty Bank.

MRF Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 87350, up 3.78% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 17630.4. The Sensex is at 59501.61, up 0.5%. MRF Ltd has risen around 3.36% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which MRF Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12729.6, down 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21665 shares today, compared to the daily average of 11633 shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 87710, up 4.2% on the day. MRF Ltd is up 8.11% in last one year as compared to a 2.67% drop in NIFTY and a 11.28% drop in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 59.69 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

