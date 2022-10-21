Punjab National Bank spurts 1.48%, up for fifth straight session

Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 41.1, up 1.48% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.48% in last one year as compared to a 2.67% fall in NIFTY and a 1.29% fall in the Nifty Bank.

Punjab National Bank is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 41.1, up 1.48% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 17630.4. The Sensex is at 59501.61, up 0.5%. Punjab National Bank has added around 1.48% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has added around 0.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40099.55, up 1.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 722.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 605.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 41.35, up 2.22% on the day. Punjab National Bank is down 6.48% in last one year as compared to a 2.67% fall in NIFTY and a 1.29% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 16.27 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)