Central Bank of India jumps after net loss narrows in Q4 FY21

Central Bank of India rose 6.81% to Rs 22.75 after the bank's standalone net loss declined to Rs 1,349.21 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 1,529.07 crore in Q4 FY20.

Total income fell 14.04% to Rs 5,779.84 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20. Net Interest Income (NII) declined to Rs 1516 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 1926 crore in the same period last year, down 31.96% YoY.

Operating profit improved to Rs 688 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 517 crore in Q4 FY20, up 33.08% YoY.

Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies increased by 43.7% YoY to Rs 3,130.33 crore, of which provisions for non-performing assets jumped 106.04% YoY to Rs 3,262.17 crore in Q4 FY21.

The PSU bank reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 2,442.83 in Q4 FY21 as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 1,661.09 crore in Q4 FY20.

On the asset quality side, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 29,276.96 crore as on 31 March 2021 as against Rs 29,486.07 crore as on 31 December 2020 and Rs 32,589.08 crore as on 31 March 2020.

The gross NPA ratio stood at 16.55% as on 31 March 2021, compared to 16.30% on 31 December 2020 and 18.92% as of 31 March 2020.

The net NPA ratio stood at 5.77% as on 31 March 2021 from 4.73% as on 31 December 2020 and 7.63% as on 31 March 2020.

Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) improved to 82.54% as on 31 March 2021 from 77.29% as on 31 March 2020.

The bank reported a net loss of Rs 887.58 crore in FY21, lower than net loss of Rs 1,121.35 crore in FY20. Total income fell 4.79% to Rs 25,897.44 crore in FY21 over FY20.

CRAR improved to 14.81% in FY21 from 11.72% FY20. While the bank's deposits increased by 5.17% to Rs 3,29,972.94 crore, advances rose by 3.63% to Rs 1,56,578.64 in FY21 over FY20.

Central Bank of India is a public sector bank. The Government of India held 89.78% take in the bank as on 31 March 2021. The bank has a pan India presence with a network of 4,608 branches and 3644 ATMs as on 31 March 2021.

