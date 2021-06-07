United Breweries Ltd gains for third consecutive session

United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1354.5, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 32.98% in last one year as compared to a 54.44% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.62% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35138, up 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.28 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 302.11 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

