Anmol India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd, PNB Gilts Ltd, Tide Water Oil Co (I) Ltd and Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 June 2021.

Anmol India Ltd tumbled 7.28% to Rs 173.8 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 14990 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29078 shares in the past one month.

Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd crashed 5.68% to Rs 3284.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11072 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6966 shares in the past one month.

PNB Gilts Ltd lost 5.10% to Rs 83.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.87 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tide Water Oil Co (I) Ltd plummeted 5.00% to Rs 11939.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2552 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3468 shares in the past one month.

Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd shed 4.98% to Rs 202.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 98908 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51198 shares in the past one month.

