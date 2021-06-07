Volumes soar at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd counter

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd recorded volume of 177.98 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15.95 lakh shares

Varroc Engineering Ltd, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd, MOIL Ltd, Torrent Power Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 June 2021.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd recorded volume of 177.98 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15.95 lakh shares. The stock gained 17.48% to Rs.268.80. Volumes stood at 51.23 lakh shares in the last session.

Varroc Engineering Ltd recorded volume of 15.84 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.94 lakh shares. The stock lost 11.32% to Rs.385.00. Volumes stood at 2.6 lakh shares in the last session.

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd registered volume of 47957 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6930 shares. The stock rose 6.41% to Rs.4,317.05. Volumes stood at 3674 shares in the last session.

MOIL Ltd registered volume of 63.32 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.45 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.48% to Rs.193.35. Volumes stood at 14.72 lakh shares in the last session.

Torrent Power Ltd witnessed volume of 51.88 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.60 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.53% to Rs.463.90. Volumes stood at 6.2 lakh shares in the last session.

