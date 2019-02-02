Central Bank of India reports standalone net loss of Rs 718.23 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Total Operating Income decline 4.01% to Rs 5784.83 croreNet Loss of Central Bank of India reported to Rs 718.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1664.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Total Operating Income declined 4.01% to Rs 5784.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6026.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Total Operating Income5784.836026.55 -4 OPM %40.2415.35 -PBDT-1096.64-2561.21 57 PBT-1096.64-2561.21 57 NP-718.23-1664.22 57
