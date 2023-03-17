Centre Writes To 6 States To Contain Rising COVID Cases

-
The Union Health Secretary on Wednesday wrote to Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka asking them to stress on testing, treating, tracking, and vaccination. There are few states which are reporting higher number of cases indicating possible localised spread of infection and there is a need to follow a risk assessment-based approach to prevent & contain the infection, without losing the gains made so far in the fight against the pandemic, the letter said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
