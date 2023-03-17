Centre Writes To 6 States To Contain Rising COVID Cases

With Covid cases rising in six states, the Centre has written to them saying they should focus on controlling the sudden increase in the viral infection.

The Union Health Secretary on Wednesday wrote to Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka asking them to stress on testing, treating, tracking, and vaccination. There are few states which are reporting higher number of cases indicating possible localised spread of infection and there is a need to follow a risk assessment-based approach to prevent & contain the infection, without losing the gains made so far in the fight against the pandemic, the letter said.

