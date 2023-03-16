India's Coal Production Up To February 2023 At 785.24 Million Ton

JUST IN
Business Standard

Capital Market 

The all India coal production in the current financial year 2022-23 (up to February 2023) is 785.24 Million Tonnes as compared to about 681.98 MT during the same period of last year with a growth of about 15.14%.

In the year 2021-2022, coal production was 778.19 Million Tonne (MT) as compared to 716.08 MT during same period of last year with a growth of about 8.67%. The Country would be able to fulfil the Domestic Coal requirement of 821 MT of Domestic Coal Based (DCB) plants projected by Ministry of Power during 2023-2024.

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 11:00 IST

