India's Exports Projected To Grow At 16.18% During April-February 2022-23

According to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, India's overall exports (Merchandise and Services combined) in February 2023 are estimated to be USD 63.02 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 7.81 per cent over the same period last year.

Overall imports in February 2023 are estimated to be USD 65.85 Billion, exhibiting a negative growth of (-) 4.38 per cent over the same period last year.

India's overall exports (Merchandise and Services combined) in April-February 2022-23 is estimated to exhibit a positive growth of 16.18 per cent over the same period last year (April-February 2021-22). As India's domestic demand has remained steady amidst the global slump, overall imports in April-February 2022-23 is estimated to exhibit a growth of 19.93 per cent over the same period last year.

In spite of strong global headwinds, with one month remaining in the current financial year, India's overall exports is projected to grow at 16.18 percent during April-February 2022-23 over same period last year (April-February 2021-22).

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 10:38 IST

