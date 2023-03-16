India's Exports Projected To Grow At 16.18% During April-February 2022-23

-
ALSO READ
Even the poorest of the consumers in our country deserve the best quality products: Piyush Goyal
Huge potential exists to further strengthen commercial ties between US and India
India had come of age in the digital arena: Piyush Goyal
Sustainability is an important element of India's future growth: Piyush Goyal
TPF important step in forging robust bilateral trade ties and strengthen India-US economic relationship
-
Overall imports in February 2023 are estimated to be USD 65.85 Billion, exhibiting a negative growth of (-) 4.38 per cent over the same period last year.
India's overall exports (Merchandise and Services combined) in April-February 2022-23 is estimated to exhibit a positive growth of 16.18 per cent over the same period last year (April-February 2021-22). As India's domestic demand has remained steady amidst the global slump, overall imports in April-February 2022-23 is estimated to exhibit a growth of 19.93 per cent over the same period last year.
In spite of strong global headwinds, with one month remaining in the current financial year, India's overall exports is projected to grow at 16.18 percent during April-February 2022-23 over same period last year (April-February 2021-22).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU