Centrum and BharatPe to establish a small finance bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued an In-principle approval to Centrum Financial Services (Centrum), the established and profitable NBFC arm of the Centrum Group, to establish a Small Finance Bank (SFB).

Resilient Innovations (BharatPe), one of India's fastest growing fintech companies, will be an equal partner.

The SFB will be guided by the directions and timelines of the RBI on the amalgamation of Punjab & Maharashtra Co-Operative Bank.

