Macrotech Developers receives NCLT approval for scheme of amalgamation

Macrotech Developers announced that the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (NCLT) vide its order dated 03 May 2021 (received on 07 June 2021) has approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of Copious Developers and Farms (First Transferor Company) and Ramshyam Infracon (Second Transferor Company) with Macrotech Developers (Transferee Company) and their respective shareholders (the Scheme).
Pursuant to the above, the certified copy of the Order of Hon'ble NCLT along with the Scheme has been filed with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai today, i.e., 18 June 2021 upon which the Scheme has become effective.
