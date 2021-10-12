FMCG stocks rise

FMCG stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index increasing 115.35 points or 0.78% at 14953.96 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Radico Khaitan Ltd (up 7.04%), Tilaknagar Industries Ltd (up 4.92%),Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd (up 3.11%),Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd (up 2.71%),Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd (up 2.63%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd (up 2.62%), G M Breweries Ltd (up 2.62%), Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (up 2.53%), Tata Coffee Ltd (up 2.44%), and Parag Milk Foods Ltd (up 2.33%).

On the other hand, Mcleod Russel India Ltd (down 3.44%), GRM Overseas Ltd (down 1.75%), and Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd (down 0.99%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 75.62 or 0.13% at 60060.16.

The Nifty 50 index was down 5.15 points or 0.03% at 17940.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 82.57 points or 0.28% at 29588.93.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 19.47 points or 0.21% at 9092.56.

On BSE,1621 shares were trading in green, 1151 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)