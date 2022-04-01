Volumes spurt at Saregama India Ltd counter

Saregama India Ltd registered volume of 7311 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 4.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1508 shares

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, NCC Ltd, NTPC Ltd, NESCO Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 01 April 2022.

Saregama India Ltd registered volume of 7311 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 4.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1508 shares. The stock rose 2.00% to Rs.4,925.25. Volumes stood at 1309 shares in the last session.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd clocked volume of 2.26 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 61198 shares. The stock gained 1.22% to Rs.447.60. Volumes stood at 44429 shares in the last session.

NCC Ltd witnessed volume of 9.55 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.42 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.11% to Rs.63.30. Volumes stood at 3.97 lakh shares in the last session.

NTPC Ltd registered volume of 7.65 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.05 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.26% to Rs.140.70. Volumes stood at 3.17 lakh shares in the last session.

NESCO Ltd notched up volume of 15503 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6197 shares. The stock rose 7.30% to Rs.593.20. Volumes stood at 5589 shares in the last session.

