FMCG stocks edge lower

FMCG stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index decreasing 108.76 points or 0.73% at 14691.71 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, DCM Shriram Industries Ltd (down 3.22%), Rossell India Ltd (down 2.61%),Hindustan Unilever Ltd (down 1.57%),Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd (down 1.53%),Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd (down 1.53%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Dabur India Ltd (down 1.23%), Andrew Yule & Company Ltd (down 1.1%), Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd (down 1.09%), Britannia Industries Ltd (down 1.05%), and Kaveri Seed Company Ltd (down 1.03%).

On the other hand, Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd (up 7.21%), Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd (up 5.78%), and Globus Spirits Ltd (up 5%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 364.32 or 0.61% at 60042.15.

The Nifty 50 index was up 99.75 points or 0.56% at 17890.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 226.39 points or 0.78% at 29314.96.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 39.32 points or 0.44% at 9032.05.

On BSE,1778 shares were trading in green, 1452 were trading in red and 147 were unchanged.

