Centrum Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 37.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Centrum Housing Finance declined 37.33% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 37.18% to Rs 23.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.23.7617.3241.8845.792.133.361.673.021.412.25

