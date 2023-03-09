Centrum Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 37.33% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 37.18% to Rs 23.76 crore

Net profit of Centrum Housing Finance declined 37.33% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 37.18% to Rs 23.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales23.7617.32 37 OPM %41.8845.79 -PBDT2.133.36 -37 PBT1.673.02 -45 NP1.412.25 -37

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 07:37 IST

