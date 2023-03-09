Cyber Pearl Information Technology Park Pvt standalone net profit rises 62.62% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.81% to Rs 19.82 croreNet profit of Cyber Pearl Information Technology Park Pvt rose 62.62% to Rs 5.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.81% to Rs 19.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales19.8217.57 13 OPM %73.8168.98 -PBDT12.239.47 29 PBT7.604.60 65 NP5.223.21 63
