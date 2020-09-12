Century Extrusions reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.05 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Century Extrusions reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.78 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions standalone net profit rises 2000.00% in the June 2020 quarter
Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.72 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Century Textiles skids on dismal Q1 performance
Century Textiles drops after poor Q4 earning
-
Sales decline 78.45% to Rs 12.68 croreNet loss of Century Extrusions reported to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 78.45% to Rs 12.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 58.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales12.6858.83 -78 OPM %-2.295.98 -PBDT-1.912.05 PL PBT-2.960.69 PL NP-3.050.48 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU