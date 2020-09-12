Bambino Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 68.18% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 26.59% to Rs 69.60 crore

Net profit of Bambino Agro Industries rose 68.18% to Rs 2.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 26.59% to Rs 69.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 54.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.69.6054.989.677.714.992.994.272.302.961.76

