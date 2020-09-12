Real Strips reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.80 crore in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 54.50% to Rs 11.98 crore

Net loss of Real Strips reported to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 54.50% to Rs 11.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 26.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales11.9826.33 -55 OPM %2.9221.95 -PBDT-1.924.06 PL PBT-2.803.15 PL NP-2.803.15 PL

