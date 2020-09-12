H P Cotton Textile Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.91 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 11.47% to Rs 17.39 croreNet profit of H P Cotton Textile Mills reported to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 11.47% to Rs 17.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales17.3915.60 11 OPM %13.34-4.68 -PBDT1.87-1.21 LP PBT1.22-1.86 LP NP0.91-1.41 LP
